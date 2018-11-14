GREENSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead in a collision involving three-vehicles in Caroline County on Wednesday.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday late morning, officers responded to a report of a collision on Rt. 313.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of vehicle one, a Ford Focus, Andrew Bixler, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit vehicle two head-on. Vehicle three was traveling behind vehicle two and was also in the collision.

Bixler, of vehicle one, was taken to Kent General Hospital in Delaware and pronounced dead.

The driver of vehicle two, a Dodge Dart, Christina Maria Godfrey, 34, was pronounced dead at the collision scene.

The driver and passenger of the third vehicle, a Nissan SUV, Carley Jo Elburn, 30, and a three-year-old minor were taken to Kent General Hospital in Delaware for injuries.

The investigation of this crash is continuing.

