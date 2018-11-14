BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were three shootings reported in a 30-minute span Wednesday.

Officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back.

The victim said she was involved in an argument in the 3700 block of Greenspring Avenue. During the argument, the victim was shot.

Officers were then called to the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

At 4:58 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of E. Cold Spring Lane for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

