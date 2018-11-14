ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Whether it’s been day or night, wrong way crashes, some fatal- on Route 50 in Anne Arundel County has become a concern for drivers.

Wrong way fatal-crashes along Route 50 was the topic of discussion Wednesday night at the meeting requested by residents to see what the state has done to make the road safer.

Maryland State Highway officials report since May 2017 through September 2018, there have been four fatal crashes along Route 50.

All the crashes were along different sections of the route. The most recent crash was September 2018.

An SUV was going the wrong way, slamming into a motorcycle. State police said alcohol was a factor in that crash and two others.

“We’re actually up 36 percent in DUIs so that’s a huge factor and they should know that, that we’re out there every day and we’re enforcing the DUI laws,” Lt. Mike Daugherty, Commander Annapolis Barracks MSP.

“Each time these are different potential entry points,” Daugherty said.

At the forum Wednesday, state highway officials addressed troubled drivers- letting them know that after every crash, changes to old and outdated signage where it’s likely these drivers got on- were made.

In total, some 22 interchanges have been modified to have better and more reflective signage, and they said more are on the way.

Aside from the signs now being lowered to the ground, one of the things added that should be immediately eye-catching is reflective red tape.

MSP said it is likely LED lights will be added to some signs. State highway data reveals that wrong way fatal crashes occurred most often in the early mornings, and the drivers at fault have typically been younger.

“We need to pay attention, really pay attention,” said driver Kathleen Treacy.

Drivers said they are encouraged by the changes, but want to see more done.

