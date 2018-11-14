BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lacrosse is part of Maryland’s culture. And Baltimore based STX has been critical in growing the sport. At their headquarters on Bush Street, their lacrosse products get put to the test.

“We have a full team of designers, engineers, and developers. We go through from the beginning to the end, and create a product that’s going to propel the game forward,” said STX Product Manager Kevin Kelly.

That process takes about two years from start to finish. It’s fascinating work, but even more interesting is how the company started.

Founder Richard Tucker grew up in Baltimore in the 1930’s. He played at Gilman School and Johns Hopkins University.

“After graduating, he had a real passion for the sport of lacrosse,” said STX President Jason Goger. “He was also really frustrated at the lack of growth in the sport. At the time, it was a small sport played in the Northeast. He sought to change that.”

Tucker created the first plastic lacrosse stick, which completely changed the game and made it more popular. In 2020, STX celebrates their 50th anniversary. Their products are now sold around the world, and they’ve branched out into field hockey and ice hockey.

The sport has evolved with Baltimore leading the way.

