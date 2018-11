BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — An eight-inch diameter water main broke at 908 Foxcroft Lane in Baltimore County.

It’s reported that 50 customers and one hydrant are out of service.

A witness took this photograph of a car in a sinkhole nearby.

