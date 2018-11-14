BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was sentenced Wednesday for combining, conspiring, confederating and agreeing to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Tony Washington, 33, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release. He was convicted in July 2018, on the sole charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin after a two-week trial.

Between July 2015 and April 2016, Washington and his co-defendants Jamal Carter, DeAndre Smith, Dymir Rhodes and others, managed a drug trafficking operation in and around an apartment complex in Baltimore, known as “Pedestal Gardens,”.

Washinton was the distributor for the organization and routinely distributed “packs” of heroin to customers.

Each pack would typically contain 50 gel capsules of the drug, or around 5 grams.

During the investigation, law enforcement got authorization to intercept communications over Carter’s cell phone, where Washington talked with other members of the conspiracy to coordinate the distribution of drugs.

Washington and others also stored and possessed firearms.

Pedestal Gardens is near Mashburn Elementary School, and during surveillance of the drug shop, officers observed school children walking to school past Pedestal Gardens where Washington and others distributed heroin.

Co-defendants included:

Deandre Smith, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to the drug conspiracy. Sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Garrison McCellan, 30, pleaded guilty to the drug conspiracy and using a firearm to murder two people to further the conspiracy. Sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Jamal Carter, 24, of Baltimore, previously pleaded guilty to the drug conspiracy. Sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

Dymir Rhodes, 32, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to the drug conspiracy. Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

