BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are working with the Chicago Police Department to locate 32-year-old Kemara (Kemi) Alliman.

Alliman was in Baltimore attending a conference and hadn’t been heard from since Monday.

She was described as 5’6″, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alliman was last seen in a black jacket, gym shoes and jeans.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911.

