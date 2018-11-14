GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested after Anne Arundel County police said they used dating apps to rob people over the weekend.

From Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, police say they received multiple complaints from people who were lured to parts of Odenton and Glen Burnie via dating apps where they were robbed at gunpoint.

Detectives were able to identify 19-year-old Jordan Wisdom and 20-year-old Dwayne Bryant Jr. as the suspects in robberies.

Both men were taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault, theft, and related offenses.

Police believe that there may be other victims and urge them to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at (410) 22-6155 or the TipLine at (410) 222-4700.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook