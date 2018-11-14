FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A man charged with distributing cocaine was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after 30 years of his original sentence were suspended.

Frederick County detectives began investigating 39-year-old Darnell Morris in 2017 for his involvement in selling cocaine throughout the Frederick area and wiretapped two of his cell phones in 2018.

Intercepted communications on April 4, 2018, revealed that Morris arranged to obtain a large amount of cocaine. Surveillance showed him working with another person to pick up the cocaine, and then deposit it at another unnamed associate’s house the next day.

A search of Morris’ Charstone Court home on April 6 saw a seizure of $43,049 in cash gained from selling drugs. During a second search, at the home of Morris’ associate, investigators found 480 grams of powdered cocaine.

Morris pleaded guilty to distribution of controlled dangerous substances and cocaine, and conspiracy to distribute CDS/cocaine.

He was sentenced to 40 years in the Division of Corrections, with all but 10 years suspended. Five of those ten years are to be served without parole.

Upon his release, Morris will be put on 5 years of supervised probation.

