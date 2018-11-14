BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Goucher College student who reportedly drew “threatening anti-black graffiti”, targeting specific student residents.

Goucher College tweeted a statement Wednesday “condemning all bigotry and racism,”

According to their statement, the campus community was informed of the situation at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“In the early hours of this morning, a student discovered threatening anti-Black graffiti, targeting specific student residents. Baltimore County Police were immediately called to investigate the matter, processed the scene and will continue to actively investigate. The Goucher community was sent information on the situation at 10:15 this morning.

Public Safety, Residential Life and the VP/Dean of Students Office are engaged in outreach to all affected students, and are doing all we can to provide support and ensure their safety.

Goucher College strongly condemns all bigotry and racism, which are in complete opposition to our values and mission. We will absolutely not tolerate such abhorrent acts of hate, which threaten the well-being and safety of our community members. We are aggressively working to address this matter, and will keep the community informed of the situation,”