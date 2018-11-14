VOTEWJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man arrested on a trespassing charge has been found dead in his holding cell.

News outlets report the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced the death of 31-year-old David Ott on Tuesday. Department spokesman Gerard Shields says Ott brought to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on Nov. 7 but was then taken to a hospital for a “medical condition.” He declined to detail the condition, citing medical privacy concerns.

He says police officers who arrested Ott took him to the hospital before he was medically evaluated at the booking center. Shields says Ott was medically cleared and returned to the center, where he was found unresponsive that night and pronounced dead. Shields says a preliminary department investigation found no staff negligence.

