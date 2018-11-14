VOTEWJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2018
Filed Under:College Park, Synagogue Shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The FBI says a self-described white nationalist with a social media connection to the suspect in last month’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has been arrested on gun-related charges after his relatives reported concerns about his behavior.

Thirty-year-old Jeffrey Clark Jr., of Washington, D.C., made his initial court appearance Tuesday following his arrest last Friday.

The FBI says Clark posted social media messages describing synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers as a “hero” and warning the massacre was a “dry run for things to come.”

Vigils Held Across Maryland For Victims of Pa. Synagogue Shooting

An agent’s affidavit says Clark’s relatives contacted the FBI after his younger brother killed himself within hours of the Pittsburgh attack. The FBI says Clark stated he and his brother fantasized about killing “Jews and blacks.”

Clark’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a call or email Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

