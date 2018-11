Ravens, John Harbaugh Headed To A Mutual Parting Of Ways; In-Season Firing Not DiscussedThe Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh are very likely headed to a "mutual parting of the ways" in 2019, sources said, but the former Super Bowl winning head coach is not in any jeopardy of an in-season firing, contrary to some recent speculation.

Top Daily Fantasy Players Week 11: O.J. Howard Sneaky Good Option Against GiantsThe Bucs tight end has been a nice fantasy option at the position all season. Against a struggling Giants defense, he could put up nice numbers.

Serena Williams Is GQ Woman Of The Year For 2018, Cover Ignites Twitter QuestionsWilliams' cover sparked some controversy because it featured the Woman of the Year title with "Woman" in quotations.

More Angst At Maryland: QB Hill Out For Season With Torn ACLInterim coach Matt Canada announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Kasim Hill tore the ACL in his left knee during last week's game at Indiana.