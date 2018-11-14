BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — Assistant general manager of the Houston Astros, 35-year-old Mike Elias may become the new head of baseball operations for the Orioles, according to reports.

While news of the pick remains unofficial, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday that Elias will be allowed to pick his second in command to help reshape the Orioles.

USA Today and The Houston Chronicle have also reported that Elias is headed to Baltimore.

Former sabermetrics analyst for the Astros, Sig Mejdal is speculated to fill that role, according to MLB.

A graduate from Yale, Elias is a big name in the baseball industry. He became director of amateur scouting for the Astros in Dec. 2011 after Jeff Luhnow became GM.

Elias is credited with the Astro’s selection of Carlos Correa in the 2012 draft, and overseeing the following six Drafts.

The Astros would go onto win the 2017 World Series.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook