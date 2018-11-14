VOTEWJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2018
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Royal Farms, Royal Farms Robbery

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are working to identify the man who robbed a Royal Farms store at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

The armed robbery happened at 6 p.m., at the Royal Farms at 200 Oak Manor Dr. in Glen Burnie.

According to police, the suspect took out a handgun during the robbery, before leaving the scene with cash from the register.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Officers searched the scene, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County PD’s Commercial and Bank Robbery Unit at (410) 222-4720 or the TipLine (410) 222-4700.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s