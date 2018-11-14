ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are working to identify the man who robbed a Royal Farms store at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

The armed robbery happened at 6 p.m., at the Royal Farms at 200 Oak Manor Dr. in Glen Burnie.

According to police, the suspect took out a handgun during the robbery, before leaving the scene with cash from the register.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Officers searched the scene, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County PD’s Commercial and Bank Robbery Unit at (410) 222-4720 or the TipLine (410) 222-4700.

