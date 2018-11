HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A serious crash on I-95 in Howard County leaves the highway shut down for parts of Wednesday night.

The crash is on I-95 near MD-216. There are several emergency crews on the scene.

The back-up currently extends for miles. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

