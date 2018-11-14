VOTEWJZ’s Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown 2018
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wintry mix is expected to hit the region Thursday that will cause problems for the morning commute.

There could be about 1 inch of snow on the ground in some parts of Maryland, but it won’t stick to the roads. Western Maryland will fare a little differently. The snowfall could get up to 4 inches in Oakland and Cumberland.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said the wintry mix will turn to rain by noon, and it will be a decent amount.

Roads will be wet and slippery throughout the day so drivers should take extra caution.

