Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wintry mix is expected to hit the region Thursday that will cause problems for the morning commute.
There could be about 1 inch of snow on the ground in some parts of Maryland, but it won’t stick to the roads. Western Maryland will fare a little differently. The snowfall could get up to 4 inches in Oakland and Cumberland.
WJZ’s Marty Bass said the wintry mix will turn to rain by noon, and it will be a decent amount.
Roads will be wet and slippery throughout the day so drivers should take extra caution.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook