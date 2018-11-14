BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Spirit Airlines announced three new non-stop destinations from Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshal Airport.

Spirit will have direct flights to Jacksonville, Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico starting on Feb. 14, 2019.

According to Spirit, the additional service from BWI will allow for many other connections to destinations within the Spirit network.

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.