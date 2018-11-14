BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wintry mix is expected for most of Maryland Thursday morning, with some parts of Maryland expecting 4 inches of snow.

A winter weather weather advisory was issued most of Maryland starting at 7 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. A winter storm warming was issued for western Maryland from 7 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

#Winter Storm Warning for Western, MD in effect from 4AM Thursday to 4AM Friday. Up to 4" of snow possible. #Winter Weather Advisory for Central, MD from 4AM Thursday to 1PM Friday. Expect snow to sleet to rain. Up to 1" mainly on grassy surfaces. An icy glaze is possible. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/MgqOIeMHme — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 14, 2018

According to WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams, here’s what to expect in the Baltimore region:

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. — Some wintry mix could start falling. Commuters should look out for slush on the roads and take caution. Expect delays as people may be driving slowly.

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Rain, snow, sleet expected.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Rain, freezing rain and sleet expected.

1 p.m. through evening — Wintry mix will turn to rain through the evening and into the night. Could turn back into wintry mix after 1 a.m. Friday.

How much snowfall is expected?

There could be about 1 inch of snow on the ground in some parts of Maryland, but it won’t stick to the roads. However commuters should expect to see slush on the roads and could see some snow flakes stick on grass.

Western Maryland is however expected to see more snow. The snowfall could get up to 4 inches in Oakland and Cumberland.

Snow and a wintry mix will likely start early Thursday morning and turn over to rain in the early afternoon! We'll see you on #WJZ at 4, 5 & 6! #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/65OrYlyN8w — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 14, 2018

The wintry mix will turn to rain by noon, and it will be a decent amount.

Roads will be wet and slippery throughout the day so drivers should take extra caution.

