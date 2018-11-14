BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An SUV-looking vehicle was left without a roof and barely any structure after colliding with a dump truck in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was in the 600 block of Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore.

Chopper 13 was over the wreck Wednesday where you could see what was left of the vehicle in the roadway.

Skid marks could be seen on the roadway.

At this time there is no information about injuries from police.

Traffic is delayed in the area as cleanup continues.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

