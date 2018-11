BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to weather forecasts, Harford County Public Schools will open two hours late Thursday morning.

There will be no morning Pre-K, according to HCPS.

Due to current weather forecasts, Harford County Public Schools & Offices will open 2 hours late tomorrow, Thurs., Nov. 15, 2018; no morning Pre-K. Staff will re-evaluate in the AM. Visit https://t.co/Q1TcYqP7Eg for more info including rescheduling HCPS cafeteria Holiday Meals. — HCPS (@HCPSchools) November 15, 2018

The John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. will also open two hours late.

Due to the forecast for impending weather, The John Carroll School will open two hours late tomorrow, Thursday, November 15. — TheJohnCarrollSchool (@JCSchool) November 15, 2018

