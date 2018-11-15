DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — One pilot is dead and another was injured after a training jet crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

The base said in a statement on its Facebook page that the T-38C Talon crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The dead pilot was identified as 28-year-old Capt. John F. Graziano of Elkridge, Maryland. The surviving pilot, Capt. Mark S. Palyok, was treated for minor injuries at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and discharged.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, Graziano and Palyok were both instructor pilots with the 87th Flying Training Squadron at Laughlin.

The crash is under investigation by a board of officers.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)