BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather had passengers at BWI Marshall stewing over delays and scrambling to regroup after flight cancellations Thursday.

“Trying to get back to Florida where it’s beautiful sunshine and snowed in here with these delays. Pretty bad,” said Lance Custen, whose flight was canceled.

He said he finally gave up and decided to go get a hotel for the night.

As passengers lined up to try to get new flights, the security checkpoint was virtually empty.

“Just frustrating today, stuck here needing to go to Chicago. I’m from Philadelphia so I’m trying to find a hotel. Just frustrating,” said Wendy McClanahan, whose flight was canceled Thursday night.

The flight-tracking service flight aware reports 265 delays and 150 flights canceled at BWI Marshall on Thursday.

Nationwide, there were 6,800 delays and 2,200 cancellations.

“My husband works with the airline so we’ll just be flexible and go with the flow and reserve a room and try again tomorrow,” said Christine Pilgrim.

