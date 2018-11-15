MILLERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Grover Road near Daniels Purchase Way in Millersville on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at around 10:33 a.m., when they arrived they learned that a Dodge Caliber was southbound on Grover Road when it lost control and crossed the double yellow centerline.

The Dodge was then struck broadside by a Ford utility work truck going northbound.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as Victoria Lewis-Johnson, 25, from Glen Burnie, Md., was pronounced dead at the scene by fire department personnel.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Terrance Smith, 50, from Upper Marlboro, Md., received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the cause of the crash was the Dodge’s failure to remain right of center.

Other circumstances are believed to be the Dodge traveling at a speed greater than reasonable for the snowy conditions.

