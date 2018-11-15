Adam Archuleta: Have To Get Pressure With Four To Slow These Top OffensesNFL on CBS analyst discusses the best way for defenses to try and slow down some of the explosive offenses in the NFL.

Report: Astros' Mike Elias To Become Orioles' Head Of Baseball OperationsAssistant general manager of the Houston Astros, 35-year-old Mike Elias may become the new head of baseball operations for the Orioles, according to reports.

Ravens, John Harbaugh Headed To A Mutual Parting Of Ways; In-Season Firing Not DiscussedThe Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh are very likely headed to a "mutual parting of the ways" in 2019, sources said, but the former Super Bowl winning head coach is not in any jeopardy of an in-season firing, contrary to some recent speculation.

Top Daily Fantasy Players Week 11: O.J. Howard Sneaky Good Option Against GiantsThe Bucs tight end has been a nice fantasy option at the position all season. Against a struggling Giants defense, he could put up nice numbers.