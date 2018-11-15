WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Has Arrived In Baltimore: Full Forecast, School Closings & More
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple and homeless veteran have been arrested after being involved in a GoFundMe scam that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials said Thursday.

Read the full story on CBS Philly. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s