WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Has Arrived In Baltimore: Full Forecast, School Closings & More
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has denied a sentence reduction request by a day care worker convicted in the death of a child.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Carrie Persichini’s request to reduce her 11-year sentence was denied Wednesday. Judge David E. Johnson said state law bars a trial judge from sentence reconsideration once a defendant is transferred to a state correctional facility to start the sentence.

The motion for 54-year-old Persichini was also filed late. A state Supreme Court rule takes jurisdiction away from circuit court judges 21 days after a sentencing order is entered.

Persichini was sentenced in March for child neglect and operating a day care without a license. Authorities say Persichini was caring for 16 children in August 2016 when a baby died.

Persichini is appealing her case.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s