BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to weather forecasts, multiple school districts have closed or delayed openings as a precaution.

A winter weather advisory was also put into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday. A winter storm warming was issued for western Maryland from 7 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

Baltimore County, Carroll County, Frederick County, Howard County and Washington County schools have all closed. Meanwhile, Montgomery and Cecil Counties will be opening two hours late.

Harford County originally was on a two-hour delay but changed early Thursday morning to be closed.

Baltimore City Schools said they will be opening ON TIME.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said the weather should begin to hit the region around 7 a.m. but will change from a wintry mix to rain around noon. That rain will continue until Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said mixed precipitation is expected with the total sleet and snow accumulation reaching up to two inches.

The weather advisory ends at 4 p.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Roads will be slippery and drivers should take extra precautions when traveling. The conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.

