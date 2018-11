HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — Crews are working to rescue a horse that became stuck in a creek during Thursday’s winter weather.

The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company was called to the 3100 block of Troyer Rd. for a horse stuck in a creek.

Harford County TRT and Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance is also on scene.

