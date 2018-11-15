ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Naval Academy is investigating reports of a suspicious odor coming from a classroom in their chemistry department.

Eight midshipmen reported the odor at 9:15 a.m. Thursday after entering the classroom in Michelson Hall.

Naval Academy Fire and Emergency services were called and both Michelson and Chauvenet Hall were evacuated as a precaution according to a USNA spokesperson.

The odor is believed to have been caused by a chemistry project the previous day.

The midshipmen are reported to be fine and are being examined by medical staff. No other injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook