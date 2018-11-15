HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The death of a 61-year-old Havre De Grace man has been ruled a homicide Thursday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street in Havre De Grace, Md., on November 11 at around 9:30 a.m. to assist emergency medical service with someone who had a laceration.

When they arrived, officers determined the subject’s injuries were from gunshots and detectives took over the investigation.

The victim, Mark Jeffrey Coudon, 61, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.

Couden died from those injuries on November 14.

An autopsy was performed November 15, where Couden’s death was determined to be a homicide.

Havre de Grace Detectives are actively investigating this homicide. Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook