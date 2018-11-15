CANTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man who has been exposing himself on the streets of Canton.

One of the incidents was caught on video, and residents are concerned and want him caught and off the streets.

“That’s crazy stuff, man you think it’s a safe neighborhood,” said Dan Sparrows, a Canton resident.

The video was captured along the 3400 block of Harmony Court near Baylis Street in Canton.

Neighbors are convinced the man- wearing red pants and a black jacket was fondling himself while walking down the street Monday.

Similar reports have surfaced on nearby streets as well- matching the man’s description.

“You don’t hear about stuff like that happening often, it’s definitely uncomfortable,” Sparrow said.

Sparrow recently moved to the neighborhood.

“It’s a decent neighborhood, this is kind of the last thing you’d expect coming here,” Sparrow said.

Police said they are investigating but so far no arrests have been made at this time, and they are urging anyone with information to contact police immediately.

