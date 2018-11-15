BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been an interesting morning on TV Hill. With all the radar views, satellite imagery, and every weather toy you can imagine it is easy to have a great time behind the scenes while in front of the camera sticking to the script. Heaven for a weather geek to be honest.

It’s not unlike watching a sporting event. What has the momentum? As in, is it the Low moving up the coast or the High slowing that Low up. Is the field changing? As in, where is the snow or mixed line now? What is the big player at any given movement? As in the snow West or potential heavy rain East.

I will tell you this rain, by tomorrow morning rain is going to be a big part of this story. I get it, the visual of sleet or wet snow is an attention getter. But, as I mentioned yesterday rain and flooding potential will be the conversation later.

But just like a game, the momentum will swing over the next few weeks and the big player, in these events will only be snow. Time marches on.

MB!

