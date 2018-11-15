BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter-like day all across northern and central Maryland, as snow, sleet and some freezing rain was experienced most o the day.

Although BWI only recorded a record 1.7″ of snow, as much as five to seven inches fell over extreme north Maryland, due to cold air which was hard to erode until later in the day.

Light rain and drizzle ahead Thursday night, with a few spots in Frederick County and far western Maryland still reporting light freezing drizzle.

Most areas will see temperatures staying just above freezing, but a few locations may see some black ice issues by morning, so drive with care!

Sunshine and a milder, but the breezy afternoon is on tap for Friday, which will melt a good deal of any snow.

