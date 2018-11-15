WJZ WEATHERFirst Snowfall Brings School Closings, Wrecks, Delays
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter-like day all across northern and central Maryland, as snow, sleet and some freezing rain was experienced most o the day.

Although BWI only recorded a record 1.7″ of snow, as much as five to seven inches fell over extreme north Maryland, due to cold air which was hard to erode until later in the day.

Light rain and drizzle ahead Thursday night, with a few spots in Frederick County and far western Maryland still reporting light freezing drizzle.

Most areas will see temperatures staying just above freezing, but a few locations may see some black ice issues by morning, so drive with care!

Sunshine and a milder, but the breezy afternoon is on tap for Friday, which will melt a good deal of any snow.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s