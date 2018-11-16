Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, Ed Reed, Ed Reed Foundation, Maryland, Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is almost here, and a Ravens legend is making the holiday a little happier and healthier for families in southwest Baltimore.

For an 8th year, former Ravens safety Ed Reed and his foundation joined community volunteers to assemble and hand out 400 free Thanksgiving meals to every student at the Seed School of Maryland

The boxes have everything in them that a family needs for a good Thanksgiving- from the stuffing to the potatoes and the pumpkin pie.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s