BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is almost here, and a Ravens legend is making the holiday a little happier and healthier for families in southwest Baltimore.

For an 8th year, former Ravens safety Ed Reed and his foundation joined community volunteers to assemble and hand out 400 free Thanksgiving meals to every student at the Seed School of Maryland

The boxes have everything in them that a family needs for a good Thanksgiving- from the stuffing to the potatoes and the pumpkin pie.

