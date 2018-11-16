GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a fight broke out.

School officials sent out a letter to parents addressing the lockdown and encouraging parents to talk to their students about their behavior.

“As many of you know, the acts of a little less than a dozen students caused quiet a disruption during Knight Time yesterday. In an effort to maintain open communication, I want to make sure that you have accurate information so that you can address this matter with your child in a manner you deem most appropriate, and to solicit your help as a partner in your child’s safety,” the letter states.

According to the letter, eight students were involved in a series of altercations . The incidents were isolated and unrelated to one another. No weapons were used or found, the school reported.

Students could be facing possible criminal charges and the school said appropirate action was taken in accordance to the school’s code of conduct.

“It goes without saying that I am disappointed by the choices that were made, but I refuse to allow the actions of a few define who we truly are,” said principal Eric Jefferson in the letter.

Read the full letter below:

Jefferson urged parents to talk to their children and encourages students to report any behavior that could compromise their safety.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook