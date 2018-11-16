BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers are investigating a homicide Friday after a 37-year-old man was shot in the head.

Police responded to the 800 block of Luzerne Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man in an alley.

When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics responded as well and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

