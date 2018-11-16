  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what is the third reported shooting of the day on Friday.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Marbourne Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 6:42 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

