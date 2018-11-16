BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends came together to remember Baltimore City Police Detective Sean Suiter on Friday.

Dozens gathered along 9000 Bennett Place where Det. Suiter was shot one year ago.

Suiter was shot last November, the day before he was set to testify in a federal corruption case that involved fellow officers.

Many Baltimoreans Not Sure What To Believe In Det. Sean Suiter’s Death

Grainy video from that day showed Suiter pacing, then running into an abandoned lot in West Baltimore before gunfire erupted.

The board found Suiter had blood on his shirt sleeve and performed a new test showing Suiter’s DNA residue on his service weapon that was used to kill him.

Suiter’s wife, Nicole, told the Baltimore Sun her husband’s death is a murder being covered up.

Baltimore Police Detective’s Widow: ‘My Husband Did Not Commit Suicide’

