BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Goucher College students want answers and accountability after someone scrawled a racial slur in campus bathroom.

Students rallies on the college’s campus Friday afternoon, two days after a threatening racial slur appeared on the wall of a dorm bathroom.

It threatened the lives of three black students.

Police are still investigating the graffiti as bias-based destruction of property.

But students say it’s more than that, they say it’s a hate crime that’s made them scared to walk alone around campus.

Students rallied with signs that said ” I am student 104.”

It’s the number of one of the dorm rooms targeted in the graffiti.

That room belongs to Adam Jones.

“She said that, apparently, someone had come into the bathroom earlier that night, and wrote a racist slur on the wall, which said I’m going to kill all n*****s, and it listed three room numbers. My room number was one of them,” Jones said.

On Wednesday, Baltimore County Police knocked on his door to make sure he was alive, he said, after students reported the hostile act of vandalism.

“It kind of sunk in that someone wanted to kill me because of the color of my skin,” Jones said.

Since then, police have processed the bathroom as a crime scene and on campus an email notified students and staff.

The case is still open and the author of the hate-fueled message is still wanted.

Jones said he was interviewed by police Friday morning.

No arrest was been made in the case.

