BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are nearly 50 Guinness breweries, but the one outside Baltimore is the only one in the United States. The brewery opened about three months ago and just celebrated their 100,000th customer. It’s also the home of Guinness Blonde.

Head Brewer Hollie Stephonson took WJZ inside the Innovation Center to show us how the beer is made. She experiments with just about any ingredient to craft new recipes in the Pilot Brewery. For her latest creation – a coffee stout – she collaborated with a local roaster. The beers are available upstairs in the taproom. Brewery Ambassador Ryan Wagner says Guinness chose the Baltimore area for our location, our exciting food scene, and our growing beer culture.

“We’re a bar that happens to have a museum in it,” he said. “There’s always going to be something different to see. There’s always going to be something different to try in terms of beer.”

