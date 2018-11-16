BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fort Worth, Texas police chief has been confirmed as Baltimore’s next police commissioner, Mayor Catherine Pugh confirmed Friday.

According to our media partners The Baltimore Sun, Fitzgerald would have to be confirmed by the City Council, but Pugh said he will start work as acting commissioner after Thanksgiving.

There had been rumors swirling around Baltimore in October that Fitzgerald would be filling the commissioner slot, but they were shut down by Mayor Pugh, saying she was planning on announcing a final decision by the end of October.

Fitzgerald became chief of police of the Fort Worth Police Department in October 2015. He is replacing Darryl De Sousa who resigned his position back in May after facing charges for failing to file his taxes for three years.

De Sousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, moved into the role following the firing of former commissioner Kevin Davis in January 2018. De Sousa resigned 76 days after taking the job.

Garry Tuggle was appointed as acting commissioner but removed his name from consideration for the top spot.

The city police department received more than 50 applications for the job.

The top spot at the police department has been unstable for quite some time — 10 police commissioners since 1989.

This story is developing.

