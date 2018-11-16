BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what is reported as the second shooting on Friday.

Officers were on patrol at 5:14 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCulloh Street.

After an investigation, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

