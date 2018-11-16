  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Food, Local TV, Maryland, Thanksgiving

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Thanksgiving is a week away and that means mountains of food: copious amounts of savory turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and pies.

In Maryland, it also means crab cakes, oyster stew and stuffing with oysters in the mix.

Contrary to what you might think, most people in Maryland are looking up recipes for a copycat Popeye’s Cajun turkey.

That’s according to a new report from SatelliteInternet.com, which analyzed the top-searched recipes on Google Trends from November 2017.

Turkey and turkey-related recipes were searched for in 13 states, tied for most with green bean and corn casseroles.

Thanksgiving dessert recipes, such as pumpkin pie, pecan pie and Jell-O, were searched for the most in 12 states.

Read the full story at Patch.com

