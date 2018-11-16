  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Stabbing, Local TV, Maryland, Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have taken a person of interest into custody at the scene of a report of a stabbing Friday night.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Walton Court at 4:04 p.m. When they arrived they found a 57-year-old man with stab wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators took the person of interest into custody at the scene, and they believe the incident took place inside of a home.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

