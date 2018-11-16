BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson or RGIII may be starting this Sunday for the Ravens.

The team listed starting quarterback Joe Flacco as “doubtful” on their injury report.

Ravens QB Flacco Status For Sunday’s Game ‘Up In The Air’

Flacco hurt his hip after falling on his knee during the game against the Steelers.

The Ravens are coming off a bye week after a heartbreaking loss to the Steelers on Nov. 4, 23-16.

The Ravens (4-5) reached their bye week with a three-game losing streak that ruined a decent start and left the team in recovery mode as it seeks to snap a run of three straight seasons without reaching the playoffs.

Fans were so mad they called for the firing of Coach John Harbaugh and asked Ravens coaching staff to pull Flacco as a starter.

The 11-year-veteran could be watching the game from the sidelines.

The Ravens face the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m.

