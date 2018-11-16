WJZ WEATHERSchools Delay, Close, As Area Is Hit With Measurable Snow
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Maryland says a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a convicted felon who was carrying a loaded gun and crack cocaine.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports 25-year-old Shaheed Morris was arrested Tuesday when a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled him over for a traffic violation. The violation’s nature is unclear.

A sheriff’s office statement says the deputy smelled marijuana, searched the car and uncovered five bags of crack cocaine and a loaded .22 revolver. It says the gun had one spent round in the cylinder. Morris is prohibited from possessing regulated firearms because of a previous manslaughter conviction.

He was taken into custody on charges including possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

