WJZ WEATHERSchools Delay, Close, As Area Is Hit With Measurable Snow
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Johns Hopkins University, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, University of Maryland College Park

BALTIMORE (AP) — Students at two Maryland campuses are demanding their universities end contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, College Park are among six higher-education institutions that have ICE contracts.

On Thursday, Johns Hopkins students conducted a teach-in and rally calling on the Baltimore school to end the contracts, arguing the federal agency violates human rights and goes against the university’s values. The university responded to a September petition by saying the university’s commitment to academic freedom would make it wrong to terminate the contracts, which are primarily with the medical school.

Meanwhile, University of Maryland students have joined calls for leadership change. University officials say it’s part of their mission to advance knowledge in areas important to the country.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s