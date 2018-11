BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weekend is here and the weather is cooperating!

Look out for a dry and mainly sunny Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-40s and nighttime lows around freezing.

By Sunday, clouds will increase, but no precipitation is on tap, with readings in the mid to upper 40s.

It looks like we will continue to enjoy dry but chilly weather next week, before and during Thanksgiving.

Have a great, safe holiday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook