BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.

That was fun yesterday said no one. The Low slowed up, got stronger, and the net result of said Low we really don’t have to rehash. Today’s breeze is still from that Low which is finally pulling away. The sun has returned and will be, generally, with us through Thanksgiving. The weather will also be calm, but chilly, through the “extended outlook” which now takes us to Thanksgiving. And the word “calm” is a big player.

We are entering one of the busiest travel times of the year. And barring a completely unforeseen change in the forecast there should be no travel issues anywhere near here. That my friends is a beautiful thing.

On that easy weather note I will close with have a fine weekend, and a safe one too. Oh yeah, and GO RAVENS!!!!! Please…………

MB!

