MILLERSVILLE (WJZ) — A woman died after her sedan was struck by a utility work truck. Witnesses told officials the woman’s vehicle became sideways in the road before it was hit in the passenger side.

The driver was estimated to be in her 20s and was the only occupant in the car.

She was critically injured and it took firefighters about 10 minutes to extract her from the vehicle. Officials said efforts to resuscitate her were not successful, and she was declared deceased at the scene.

The male driver of the truck was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries. He was also the only occupant in his vehicle.

